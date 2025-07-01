Yankees' Trent Grisham: Not going on injured list yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the Grisham (hamstring) will not be placed on the 10-day injured list at this time, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Grisham tweaked his left hamstring during Monday's game in Toronto and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest. However, the outfielder is going through pregame activities and will avoid the IL for now. Grisham is considered day-to-day for the time being, but an eventual trip to the IL can't be ruled out if the hamstring issue lingers.
