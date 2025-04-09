Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Grisham had started each of the last six games in the outfield, benefiting mainly from Cody Bellinger missing time recently due to a stiff back and an illness as well as Jasson Dominguez getting one game off. Though Grisham made the most of his time in the lineup by going 9-for-23 with four extra-base hits (three home runs, one double), nine RBI, six runs and two walks, he still looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role in the outfield while all of Aaron Judge, Dominguez and Bellinger are healthy and while Ben Rice continues to excel as the team's primary designated hitter.