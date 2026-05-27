Yankees' Trent Grisham: On bench for series finale

Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Though he started in Tuesday's 15-1 win while lefty Bailey Falter opened the game for Kansas City, the left-handed-hitting Grisham will hit the bench while the Royals go with a more traditional lefty starter in Noah Cameron for Wednesday's contest. Cody Bellinger will slide over to center field in place of Grisham, while Jose Caballero will start in left field for the first time this season to open up shortstop for Anthony Volpe.