Yankees' Trent Grisham: Out of Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Grisham will get a chance to clear his head Saturday after going just 4-for-28 (.143) at the dish across his last 10 games. Randal Grichuk, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will start across the outfield for New York while Grisham sits.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Delivers clutch homers off bench•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Sitting against southpaw again•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Sitting out versus left-hander•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Idle Friday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Struggling in spring play•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Back with NYY on QO•