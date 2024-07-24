Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Though he's settled into a near-everyday role in the Yankees outfield since Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) was placed on the injured list June 23, the lefty-hitting Grisham is still being shielded from lefties. He's logged just 27 plate appearances against southpaws this season, slashing .200/.259/.240 (47 wRC+). After sitting against Mets lefty Jose Quintana in Tuesday's 3-2 loss, Grisham will remain on the bench against southpaw Sean Manaea in the series finale.