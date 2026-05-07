Grisham went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base in Thursday's 9-2 win over Texas.

Grisham, who hit seventh in the batting order Thursday, rapped a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning during his first three-hit attack of the campaign. The outfielder is off to a hot start in the month of May, going 8-for-28 (.286) with one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored covering his past seven games. Grisham has a trio of multi-hit contests during that stretch.