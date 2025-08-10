Grisham went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

The center fielder came up clutch, getting hold of a Bryan King fastball in the bottom of the eighth inning and launching it into the second deck in right field to break a 4-4 tie. Grisham continues to add to his career-high homer total of 21, and four of them have come in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's batting .258 (8-for-31) with a steal, six RBI and seven runs.