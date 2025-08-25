Grisham went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs and two walks in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

This was Grisham's second two-homer game in his last five contests. He's up to 25 long balls on the year, including seven over 21 games in August, a span in which he's batting .250 (20-for-80) while adding 10 RBI. The outfielder has also recorded a .247/.351/.469 slash line, 50 RBI, 65 runs scored and one stolen base over 113 contests this season. He continues to bat leadoff against right-handed pitchers.