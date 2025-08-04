Grisham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to Miami on Sunday.

Grisham gave New York a promising start when he led off the contest with a 412-foot solo shot, but the team didn't score again until the seventh inning despite Grisham reaching three times in total. It's been a career-best year for the veteran outfielder -- his 20 home runs are already a career high, and he's on pace for a career-best .830 OPS as well. That production has helped Grisham hold down the starting job in center field, and he's become a fixture atop New York's batting order as well.