Yankees' Trent Grisham: Remains out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.
Grisham has thus far avoided the 10-day injured list, but his left hamstring issue will keep him out of the lineup for a second straight day. Cody Bellinger is again occupying center field for the Yankees on Wednesday.
