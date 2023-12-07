The Padres traded Grisham and Juan Soto to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Grisham finished with 13 homers and 50 RBI last year, but he has hit below .200 in each of his last two seasons. His recent performance combined with the presence of Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo and now Juan Soto in New York's outfield almost certainly locks Grisham into a reserve role with the Yankees in 2024.