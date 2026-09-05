Grisham will undergo imaging on his right hamstring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "Not sure yet if it's an IL or not, but it certainly could be," manager Aaron Boone said after Friday's game.

Boone revealed that Grisham hurt his hamstring while attempting to steal second base in the second inning. The outfielder missed time earlier this season with an injury to the same hamstring. Spencer Jones moved to center field Friday following Grisham's removal, with Heliot Ramos entering the game in right -- perhaps a preview of the Yankees' regular outfield alignment, at least until Aaron Judge (ribs) returns.