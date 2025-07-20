Grisham went 2-for-5 with one double, one home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-9 win over Atlanta.

Grisham crushed a go-ahead grand slam off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to lift his team to victory. The center fielder has been a surprise contributor for the Yankees in 2025, posting a .255/.357/.476 slash line with 26 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 81 games after holding an OPS below .700 in each of the past three seasons.