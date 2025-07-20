Yankees' Trent Grisham: Swats late grand slam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham went 2-for-5 with one double, one home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-9 win over Atlanta.
Grisham crushed a go-ahead grand slam off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to lift his team to victory. The center fielder has been a surprise contributor for the Yankees in 2025, posting a .255/.357/.476 slash line with 26 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 81 games after holding an OPS below .700 in each of the past three seasons.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: On bench for second straight day•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Will be out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Homers in return•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Remains out Wednesday•