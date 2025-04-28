Grisham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Toronto.

After sitting out the matinee, Grisham started in center field and batted leadoff for New York in the nightcap of the twin bill. The veteran outfielder made a quick impact, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot to right-center field. The long ball was the seventh of the season for Grisham, who has needed just 65 plate appearances to reach that mark. Among players with at least 50 PAs, his 8.14 AB/HR ranks third behind only Carson Kelly (6.83) and Sean Murphy (7.14).