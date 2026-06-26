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Yankees' Trent Grisham: Takes BP, likely to log rehab stint

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Grisham (hamstring) traveled with the Yankees to Boston and took on-field batting practice Thursday, but he'll likely need to take part in a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Grisham seems to be making steady progress from the right hamstring strain that has kept him out of game action since June 12. The veteran outfielder had previously been limited to "light" on-field agility exercises, so his ability to take batting practice represents a tangible step in his progress toward a return. Though Grisham is with New York for its road trip, there is no expectation that he'll be activated in the coming days. Rather, he appears slated to take part in a minor-league rehab assignment at some point in the coming weeks with the hope that he'll return to the Yankees before the All-Star break.

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