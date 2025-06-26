Grisham went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Grisham opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning and went on to deliver his first four-hit effort of the season. The 28-year-old has been up-and-down over his past 10 games, going hitless five times but also recording four multi-hit performances with six extra-base hits in that span. On the season, he's slashing .251/.351/.481 with 15 home runs, 32 RBI and 38 runs scored across 271 plate appearances.