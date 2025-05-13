Grisham went 3-for-6 with two solo home runs in Monday's 11-5 win over the Mariners.

Grisham has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with four homers and seven RBI across nine games in May. The outfielder's hot hitting keeps him in the mix for the Yankees, though he's not an everyday player as the team also needs to find space for Cody Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez and Ben Rice on a regular basis. Grisham is up to a .288/.373/.663 slash line with 12 homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and no stolen bases over 34 contests. As long as he avoids a prolonged slump, he should get a decent share of playing time.