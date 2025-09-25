Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in an 8-1 win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Grisham added to New York's lead with a two-run blast to center field in the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder has racked up 34 home runs on the campaign -- twice as many as his previous career-high mark, which he established in 2022 with San Diego. Grisham has also set career highs in RBI (74) and runs scored (84), and his .819 OPS is on pace to be his best as a pro as well.