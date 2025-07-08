Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Grisham will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.

Grisham has dealt with a hamstring issue recently, and while he's considered healthy, Boone wanted to give him a second straight rest day when you add in Monday's team off day. Jasson Dominguez will lead off for the Yankees on Tuesday, with Cody Bellinger likely to handle center field.