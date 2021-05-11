Hauver has gone 10-for-18 (.556) with six home runs, 13 RBI and seven walks through five games with Low-A Tampa.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the third round of the 2020 first-year player draft. To say that his professional career is off to a rousing start would be an understatement; Hauver has gone deep in each of his first five minor-league games and has registered an absurd 2.265 OPS. He may be a quick riser through the system given his age and seemingly seamless adjustment to professional ball.