Yankees' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands with Yankees on MiLB deal

Rosenthal agreed Tuesday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The right-hander will move on to his third different organization of the season after failing to find success in stints with the Nationals and Tigers. The Yankees likely aren't counting on Rosenthal to fill a vital role in the big-league bullpen down the stretch, but the 29-year-old makes for an interesting flyer if he can regain the command he showed prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2017.

