Yankees' Trevor Stephan: Dominant run continues at High-A
Stephan struck out seven batters across six scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing just three hits while issuing zero walks for High-A Tampa.
He now boasts a 1.80 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 14 strikeouts through 10 frames in the Florida State League. The Yankees aggressively assigned Stephan to High-A, allowing the 22-year-old righty to bypass Low-A entirely, but he has proven to be up for the challenge. He works with a low-90s fastball that plays up due to late life and a funky delivery. Stephan's top secondary pitch is a swing-and-miss slider and he is working on improving his changeup.
