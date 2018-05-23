Yankees' Trevor Stephan: Earns promotion to Double-A
Stephan was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.
Stephan spent all of six weeks at High-A Tampa before earning the promotion with downright dominant numbers this season. The 2017 third-round pick had a 1.98 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and nine walks over 41 innings in the Florida State League, and still has only 18 minor-league appearances under his belt.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart