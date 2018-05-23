Stephan was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Stephan spent all of six weeks at High-A Tampa before earning the promotion with downright dominant numbers this season. The 2017 third-round pick had a 1.98 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and nine walks over 41 innings in the Florida State League, and still has only 18 minor-league appearances under his belt.