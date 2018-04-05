Stephan will open the year at High-A Tampa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

He didn't pitch above the New York-Penn League last year after the Yankees selected him with the 92nd overall pick, so this speaks to how advanced the organization thinks the 6-foot-4 righty is. He is 22, so it's not like he's young for the level, but the jump in competition will still be illuminating. His mid-90s fastball and quality slider make the big-league bullpen a legitimate fallback option, but the Yankees are expected to continue developing him as a starter in hopes that his changeup ticks up in the coming years.