Amburgey is batting .308 with a double, a stolen base and four RBI this spring.

While Amburgey has been largely left out of the discussion regarding the Yankees' outfield depth in the wake of injuries to Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib), he made a strong impression in Triple-A ball last year, hitting .274 with 22 home runs and a .822 OPS. He did strike out 112 times, but manager Aaron Boone indicated Friday that Amburgey is on the team's radar. "He's a good athlete and a good player. Sometimes, it's these things that open up opportunities," Boone remarked, referencing the sudden spate of injuries to the team's outfielders.

