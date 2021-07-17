Amburgey went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to Boston.
Amburgey received his first big-league call-up Thursday after slashing .312/.379/.582 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He started in his first big-league contest Friday, playing right field and batting eighth in the order. The 26-year-old was unable to reach base in his first two at-bats and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Amburgey could see a fair amount of playing time in the short term with fellow outfielders Aaron Judge (COVID-19), Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Clint Frazier (illness) all currently on the injured list.
