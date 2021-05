Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Amburgey on the 7-day injured list Thursday with an unspecified issue, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre promoted outfielder Zach Zehner from Double-A Trenton to fill the opening on the active roster. Amburgey went 10-for-22 with three home runs and 12 RBI in six games before being shut down with the injury.