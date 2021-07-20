The Yankees placed Amburgey on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

New York initially described Amburgey's hamstring injury as a "cramp" after he exited Sunday's win over the Red Sox, but follow-up tests evidently turned up a more serious concern. Following his call-up last weekend, the 26-year-old rookie appeared in just two games before hitting the shelf. The Yankees called up Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, and he could push for a near-everyday role in the outfield in the short term while the big club waits for at least one of Amburgey, Aaron Judge (COVID-19), Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Clint Frazier (eye) to return from the injured list.