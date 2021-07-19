Amburgey exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent right hamstring injury, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Amburgey appeared to pull up after he grounded into a double play to end the fourth inning, and he was removed from the game after being examined by trainers. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving the contest, and it's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be forced to miss additional time.