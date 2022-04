Sweeney (lower body) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and returned to action Wednesday for High-A Hudson Valley, starting at shortstop in the club's 5-3 win over Wilmington while going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run.

Sweeney was sidelined for about a week and a half due to the lower-body injury. The 2021 first-round pick has appeared in eight games so far this season for Hudson Valley, contributing a .235/.333/.500 slash line.