Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Back in lineup Monday
Tulowitzki is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Monday against the Tigers.
The veteran shortstop rested Sunday, but he's back in the lineup for Monday's tilt against Detroit. He's 2-for-7 through his first three games this season and reached base three times and cranked his first home run of the season in his last start on Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Resting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Goes deep in spring finale•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Strong start to spring•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: To be eased into action•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Claims to be pain-free•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Joining Bronx Bombers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...