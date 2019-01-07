Tulowitzki said Monday that he is no longer feeling pain in his heels, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Tulowitzki missed all of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in both of his heels in April, but it sounds like the veteran infielder has finally put the issue behind him. Barring any setbacks -- or additional offseason signings by New York -- the 34-year-old is expected to open the season as the Yankees' starting shortstop, a role he'll likely fill until Didi Gregorius (elbow) returns to the fold sometime over summer.