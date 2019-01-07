Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Claims to be pain-free
Tulowitzki said Monday that he is no longer feeling pain in his heels, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Tulowitzki missed all of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in both of his heels in April, but it sounds like the veteran infielder has finally put the issue behind him. Barring any setbacks -- or additional offseason signings by New York -- the 34-year-old is expected to open the season as the Yankees' starting shortstop, a role he'll likely fill until Didi Gregorius (elbow) returns to the fold sometime over summer.
More News
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Joining Bronx Bombers•
-
Troy Tulowitzki: Released by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Unlikely to return in 2018•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Increases activity•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Hopes to return this season•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Begins running progression•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst