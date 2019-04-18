Tulowitzki (calf) took batting practice, fielded grounders and ran on the field Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Tulowitzki said afterwards that he felt good and is no longer dealing with any pain. He'll accompany the Yankees on their west coast road trip -- which begins Monday and runs through May 1 -- to continue his rehab, and is optimistic that he could return at some point before the team returns home.