Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Facing live pitching
Tulowitzki (calf) is facing live pitching at extended spring training in Tampa, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Tulowitzki was originally expected to join the Yankees on the current west coast road trip but was instead sent to Tampa to continue his rehab. The 34-year-old has no officially timeline for his return but could soon see action in extended spring training games.
