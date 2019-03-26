Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Goes deep in spring finale
Tulowitzki went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's spring game against the Nationals.
Tulowitzki clubbed his fourth homer of spring training in the third inning. He struggled to hit for average during camp (.242) but drove in eight runs and scored six times over 14 contests. Tulowitzki is in line to start at shortstop for the Yankees on Opening Day with Didi Gregorius likely headed to the 60-day injured list.
