Tulowitzki went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's spring game against the Nationals.

Tulowitzki clubbed his fourth homer of spring training in the third inning. He struggled to hit for average during camp (.242) but drove in eight runs and scored six times over 14 contests. Tulowitzki is in line to start at shortstop for the Yankees on Opening Day with Didi Gregorius likely headed to the 60-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...