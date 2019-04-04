The Yankees placed Tulowitzki (calf) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

To little surprise, Tulowitzki will become the 11th resident on the Yankees' injured list after sustaining a low-grade left calf strain in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers. While the fact that Tulowitzki's calf injury isn't a significant one is encouraging, the 34-year-old is well established as a slow healer at this point, making it more likely than not that he misses more than the 10-day minimum. The Yankees will likely use a combination of Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade to cover for Tulowitzki at shortstop.

