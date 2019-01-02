Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Joining Bronx Bombers

Tulowitzki (heel) agreed to sign a contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal is still pending a physical, but it appears Tulowitzki is headed to New York after being released by Toronto on Dec. 11. The veteran shortstop will make the major-league minimum with the Blue Jays still on the hook for the remainder of his $20 million salary in 2019. Tulowitzki missed all of the 2018 season due to bilateral bone spurs and played only 66 games in 2017, but makes sense as a low-risk fill-in option for the Yankees with Didi Gregorius undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. Given the minimal financial commitment, the signing has a negligible impact on the team's ability to potentially sign Manny Machado, per Passan.

More News
Our Latest Stories