Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Leaves with calf strain
Tulowitzki left Wednesday's game against the Tigers after the third inning with a left calf strain, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Curry says it's unclear if he will end up on the IL, but considering he is going to a local hospital for further tests, it seems likely that he will end up on the shelf. The Yankees can hardly afford another injury, but Gleyber Torres should man shortstop while Tyler Wade plays second base while Tulowitzki is sidelined. Thairo Estrada would likely be summoned from the minors as a corresponding move if Tulowitzki hits the IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...