Tulowitzki left Wednesday's game against the Tigers after the third inning with a left calf strain, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Curry says it's unclear if he will end up on the IL, but considering he is going to a local hospital for further tests, it seems likely that he will end up on the shelf. The Yankees can hardly afford another injury, but Gleyber Torres should man shortstop while Tyler Wade plays second base while Tulowitzki is sidelined. Thairo Estrada would likely be summoned from the minors as a corresponding move if Tulowitzki hits the IL.