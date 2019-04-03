Manager Aaron Boone said Tulowitzki (calf) will "almost certainly" land on the injured list, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Tulowitzki exited Wednesday's loss to the Tigers after the third inning with what is being called a low-grade left calf strain, and while nothing is official, the veteran infielder will likely be placed on the IL as a result. Look for Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade to cover the middle of the infield in Tulowitzki's absence, while Thairo Estrada will likely be summoned from the minors to take his spot on the active roster (once his move to the IL is official).