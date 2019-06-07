Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Moves to 60-day IL
Tulowitzki (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Tulowitzki will take the place of Didi Gregorius (elbow) on the 60-day IL with Gregorius making his return to the 25-man roster after Tommy John surgery last year. Tulowitzki was sent home to take some days off from his rehab earlier this week and doesn't seem particularly close to returning to the majors.
