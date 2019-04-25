Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Nearing rehab games
Tulowitzki (calf) is expected to play in rehab games at extended spring training in a couple of days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Miguel Andujar (shoulder) is scheduled to play third base in an extended spring training game Friday, and it doesn't sound like Tulowitzki is too far behind him. While the veteran shortstop is trending in the right direction, he remains without a timetable for his return at the moment; Tulowitzki will likely play a few games at extended spring training before being reevaluated.
More News
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Facing live pitching•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Returning to Tampa after homestand•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Could return during road trip•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Running on flat ground•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Takes swings Friday•
-
Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: No clear timetable•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.