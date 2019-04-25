Tulowitzki (calf) is expected to play in rehab games at extended spring training in a couple of days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Miguel Andujar (shoulder) is scheduled to play third base in an extended spring training game Friday, and it doesn't sound like Tulowitzki is too far behind him. While the veteran shortstop is trending in the right direction, he remains without a timetable for his return at the moment; Tulowitzki will likely play a few games at extended spring training before being reevaluated.