Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: No clear timetable
Tulowitzki (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Thursday, said he doesn't know a timeline for his return to the Yankees' active roster, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Tulowitzki felt discomfort in his left calf during an at-bat in Wednesday's game against the Tigers and was pulled from the contest, with manager Aaron Boone relaying afterward that the veteran would require an IL stint. The Yankees plan to have Tulowitzki limit him activity for at least the next few days before he's re-evaluated by team doctors, at which point a firm timeline could be established. While Tulowitzki is sidelined, Gleyber Torres is expected to shift over to shortstop on a full-time basis, while Tyler Wade and recent callup Thairo Estrada could share duties at the keystone.
