Tulowitzki (calf) was pulled from a minor-league game at High-A Tampa with left calf tightness Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The Yankees labeled his removal as precautionary, but it's nonetheless concerning the issue is with the same calf in which he suffered the strain in early April. The 34-year-old's status should receive some additional clarity as he is further evaluated.

