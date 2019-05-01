Tulowitzki (calf) was removed from a minor-league game with High-A Tampa on Wednesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Tulowitzki singled in his first and only at-bat before exiting. The reason for his removal remains unclear at the moment. It's worth noting that Tulowitzki was hit by a pitch in the leg during a minor-league game Tuesday, and manager Aaron Boone stated the team would keep a closer eye on the veteran as a result.