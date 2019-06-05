Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Sent home from rehab
Tulowitzki (calf) has been given a few days off from his rehab, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Tulowitzki seemed to be nearing a rehab assignment, but his progress has apparently stalled, as manager Aaron Boone told reporters the Yankees have sent the shortstop home for a few days to rest the lingering knock. Tulowitzki appeared in just five games this season before going down with injury, and this latest development indicates he's still a ways off from a return to the field.
