Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Shut down another week
Tulowitzki (calf) will be shut down another week after aggravating his injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Tulowitzski was pulled from his rehab game at High-A Tampa on Wednesday, and it turns out he has a mild strain in the same left calf that landed him on the injured list. He'll be sidelined for a week before getting reevaluated to establish a new timetable for his return.
