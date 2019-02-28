Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Strong start to spring
Tulowitzki went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer Thursday against the Pirates.
Tulowitzki has now left the yard twice in as many games to open up Grapefruit League play. More important is that the veteran infielder has looked healthy thus far, as injuries have limited him to just 66 games over the past two seasons. Tulowitzki is expected to open the season as the Yankees' starting shortstop until Didi Gregorius (elbow) is cleared to return.
