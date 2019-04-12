Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: Takes swings Friday
Tulowitzki (calf) is improving and took some swings Friday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Tulowitzki suffered a calf strain during his fifth game of the season. He's making progress towards a return but remains without a clear timetable.
