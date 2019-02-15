Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki: To be eased into action
The Yankees plan to bring Tulowitzki along slowly during spring training and into the regular season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki has yet to suffer any setbacks since claiming to be pain-free at the beginning of January, but even so, manager Aaron Boone will limit his opportunities early. "We'll try to protect him in spring training, but even early in the season with not overdoing it too much, even if things are going very well." stated Boone. With Tulowitzki the favorite to slot in as the starting shortstop to begin the 2019 campaign, expect him to get his fair share of off days as a precaution.
