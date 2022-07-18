The Yankees have selected Vrieling with the 100th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander worked mostly in a relief role during his first two years at Gonzaga before stepping in as the No. 2 starter this spring and proving that he may have a future in the rotation at the professional level. Vrieling boasts an advanced four-pitch repertoire, highlighted by a deceptive changeup that he mixes with a lower-90s fastball and a curveball and slider. Control remains a concern for Vrieling, but his athleticism and ability to consistently repeat his delivery bode well for his chances in improving in that area.